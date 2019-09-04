This aerial surfboard was made for thrill-seekers

It lets you surf the clouds

Sep 4th 2019 at 6:36PM

Transcript: An aerial surfboard for thrill seekers. WingBoard by Wyp Aviation is designed for the adventure sport enthusiast. Creator Aaron Wypyszynski was inspired by the 1990’s cartoon ‘Talespin’. The glider acts like a wakeboard but instead of water, you carve sky. WingBoarding looks like an exciting new sport, but Wyp Aviation hasn't updated its progress on WingBoard since 2017 so we’ll just have to wait to surf the clouds.

