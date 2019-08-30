The fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee expected for the 2021 model year will be thoroughly redesigned from the outside, and as new leaked photos show, the inside, too. Instagram user "thejeep_guy" posted what looks like a torn-up page from a presentation on the WL Grand Cherokee's new comfort and luxury features. There's a lot of information on the page, and a lot of it lines up with outside reports. Based on the image in the upper left, it looks like the interior gets much sleeker, the instrument panel taking on a steep rake and flowing into the center console, the HVAC vents adopting a horizontal shape to emphasize width.

The standard dash cluster will include a new 7-inch, high-definition TFT screen, with a 10.5-inch cluster available depending on options or trim level. Drivers will look over a new steering wheel to see a new heads-up display. The 7- and 8.4-inch Uconnect screens will carry over with new bezels, but a 10.1-inch Uconnect screen will become the top option, able to display images from a new 360-degree camera system.

The shift lever for the ZF eight-speed automatic will be replaced by a rotary dial. A new Select Terrain dial is expected to offer more aggressive off-road modes, and on the Trailhawk, will control a next-gen air suspension that can raise and lower itself more quickly.

Given the internal chassis designation WL, according to a Mopar Insiders report, the SUV is expected to be built on the same Giorgio platform that supports the Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV. The architecture could be split into two wheelbase lengths, a standard size with two rows of seating codenamed WL74, and an extended wheelbase codenamed WL75 with three rows. It's said that the three-row version will wear the same interior and exterior, but could go by a different name.

The big engine news is the planned arrival of the turbocharged inline-six, thought to have a displacement slightly larger than three liters. A 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with eTorque could serve the low end of the engine range, above that a revised version of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 potentially with eTorque assistance, and a third-generation 3.0-liter EcoDiesel.

The WL Grand Cherokee debut is predicted to happen at next year's Detroit Auto Show, which moves to June 2021.