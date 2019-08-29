The 2020 Subaru Forester has officially arrived with a few changes. To start, every Forester will be equipped with Subaru’s rear seat reminder as standard, following the larger 2020 Ascent which got that update earlier this year. Subaru is on the path to get the tech in all its cars, just like many other manufacturers have been doing for awhile now.

There’s a small revision to the standard EyeSight driver assistance tech for 2020. Now, every trim of Forester will be equipped with a Lane Centering function and a new Lane Departure Prevention function as standard. Previously, the standard equipment just included lane departure warning and lane-keeping assist.

Beyond those few tech add-ons, most things remain the same. A small increase of $200 bumps the price of entry up to $25,505. The destination charge was also increased by $35 to $1,010. All five trims from before are still available, including Premium ($28,405), Sport ($30,005), Limited ($32,105) and Touring ($35,605). The biggest trim-specific price increase comes at the Limited trim level, which went up $700 compared to the 2019 Forester Limited.

You can read what we thought of the 2019 Forester in our first drive review of the redesigned model here. The 2020 Forester will be hitting dealers this fall.