The 25th James Bond film has a title: "No Time to Die." Honestly, it's bit generic and indicative of the Brosnan-era films or a post-Fleming novel. Whatever, as a diehard 007 fan, they could call it "Octopussy 2: Revenge for Vijay" and I'd still be giddy with anticipation.

Now, though I'm desperate to avoid spoilers, I couldn't help but notice news over at James Bond experts MI6-HQ that filming has begun in Italy with an Aston Martin DB5. They share images of multiple DB5's in a car transport along with what appears to be some new Jaguars. As you might recall, "Spectre" ends with Bond driving off into the sunset in his DB5 with Madeleine Swann. We already knew that Lea Seadoux would be returning for "No Time to Die," and now we know the car is coming back, too.

However, there was also the earlier news that another classic Bond Aston Martin would be returning: the V8 Vantage featured in "The Living Daylights." Same number plate and everything. That sounds absolutely awesome, yet I'm also sad I know it. Damned spoilers. Wait, I guess I'm now part of the problem.