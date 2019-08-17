Aston Martin will build your dream garage

If you're like us, you've probably seen Tony Stark's garage or the various iterations of Batman's Batcave and thought, "It would be so cool to have a garage like that." Aston Martin would like to help you make that dream come true with the companies new Automotive Galleries and Lairs department.

And yes, "lairs" really is part of the official name. It's possible the company spent a little too much time working on James Bond films. Then again, it does seem like an apt term for some of the design concepts the company has dreamed up. The underground concrete and rock wall garage with glass car centerpiece certainly looks like something Blofeld or Dr. No would have at their summer homes.

There are more conventional looking concepts, too, such as the blend of art gallery and garage with a water covered skylight for unique lighting. The underground garage with spiral driveway and naturally-lit center display is spare and beautiful.

If these don't appeal to you, we're certain Aston Martin will work with you to develop your personal interpretation of a dream garage. No pricing has been given, as it's surely going to vary from garage to garage. You can also rest assured that all of these will cost a remarkable amount of money. If you have the means, Aston Martin is happy to receive your request at ampartnerships@astonmartin.com.