We had a feeling the Subaru BRZ tS was coming back not too long ago, and now it’s officially available again for the 2020 model year. This time Subaru is limiting production to 300 units, instead of the 500 we saw built for the 2018 model year. The price is also $1,960 cheaper than the 2018 car, listed for $32,395. That makes it only $650 more than a BRZ in Limited trim. So really, it’s looking a fair bit more attractive than it ever has.

Subaru did take one thing away, though. The 2020 tS eliminated the massive dry carbon adjustable rear wing, replacing it with a shorty spoiler of sorts. We’re guessing the carbon fiber wing was a rather expensive piece. Everything else carries over, so that means you get the STI-tuned Sachs dampers and springs, STI engine V-brace, draw stiffeners in the chassis and subframe, plus larger Brembo brakes (four-piston in front, two-piston in rear). Michelin Pilot Sport tires wrap 18-inch bronze wheels, and it’s only available in a new Ceramic White paint — the previous tS offered three colors.

We also received word of small changes coming to the 2020 WRX and STI. The performance package for the WRX has been massaged a bit, and it adds a big Brembo brake package (as opposed to just high-performance pads) to the list of equipment included. The Recaro buckets, power-driver seat and moonroof delete are still included, but the package costs $2,850 now, versus the $2,050 price for 2019.

If an STI is more your flavor, know that it gains keyless entry and push-button start for 2020. Subaru also redesigned the engine bay cooling ducts for better cooling, and added a new dark gray wheel option. The cheapest WRX comes to $28,395 now and the cheapest STI will run you $37,895. Those prices constitute modest bumps of $300 and $400 respectively when compared to the 2019 model year cars.