2020 Toyota Avalon TRD priced at $43,255

Last November, Toyota pulled back the covers on the 2020 Avalon TRD and 2020 Camry TRD, and we've been waiting on pricing ever since. Half of our question has been answered now that Cars Direct spied an order guide for the Avalon TRD. MSRP for the bigger sedan comes in at $42,300, plus a destination charge of $955, totaling $43,255. That copies the formula for Toyota truck pricing, where all but one TRD versions slot underneath the top trim. The Avalon TRD's cost puts it $200 above the Limited model and $200 below the Touring trim.

If that seems like fuzzy math, it's because as of writing, Toyota hasn't updated its U.S. site with 2020 Avalon prices. The new MSRPs and their changes compared to 2019 are:

XLE FWD, $36,755 ($150 more than in 2019)

XLE Hybrid FWD, $37,805 ($200 more)

XSE FWD, $39,255 ($150 more)

XSE Hybrid FWD, $40,305 ($200 more)

Limited FWD, $43,055 ($150 more)

TRD FWD $43,255

Touring FWD, $43,455 ($150 more)

Limited Hybrid FWD, $44,105 ($200 more)

For that money, the Avalon TRD is like sliding Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR coveralls over a pair of Dockers and a blue Oxford button-down. Powered by a 3.5-liter V6 with 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque, the TRD trim can do more with the available power compared to the XSE trim that shares the same motor. The TRD benefits from thicker unibody bracing for a stiffer shell, exclusive dampers, springs that lower the car by 0.6 inches, and larger 12.9-inch front rotors with twin-piston calipers. New bodywork includes an unforgettable front fascia, sharper side skirts, a decklid spoiler, rear diffuser, and 19-inch matte black wheels that shed 18 pounds compared to the stock XSE wheels. Tinted taillights further highlight the look, the cat-back exhaust highlights the sound.

Inside, front seat passengers sit in Sport SofTex seats with red accents, embroidered headrests, and red seat belts. The leather-wrapped steering wheel matches with red contrast stitching, and TRD-branded floor mats grace the footwells.

2020 Camry TRD pricing should be out soon, since both sedans are due at dealerships by the end of September.