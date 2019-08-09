Mini has a lot to celebrate in 2019. The original, pocket-sized city car that spawned the entire brand made its debut 60 years ago, and its historic factory in Oxford, England, made its 10 millionth vehicle in August. The zesty hatchback is already on its way to meet its biggest fans.

Fittingly, the milestone car is a limited-edition 60 Years-badged model. It's based on the two-door Cooper S, so its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is turbocharged to 192 horsepower, and it receives several edition-specific touches like brown leather upholstery with green accents, an array of special decals and logos, plus 17-inch alloy wheels designed for the model.

The 10 millionth Oxford-built car isn't destined for a life spent in a museum or in a private collection. At least not yet. It's already hit the road as part of a 61-car convoy making the 84-mile trip from the Oxford factory to Bristol to attend the International Mini Meet taking place August 11. The first Mini built, a white Morris Mini-Minor, is at the head of the pack. It's followed by an example made during every year of the model's unusually long production run.

And what a run it was. There were 5.3 million examples of the original Mini made between 1959 and 2000, but not all of them were manufactured in Oxford, and none were sold under the Mini brand. Parent company BMW created Mini as we know it in late 2000 when it launched the first-generation Cooper (the car now known as the Hardtop). Its numerous predecessors were given more than a dozen names including Austin Seven, Austin Mini, Innocenti Mini, Morris 850, Riley Elf, and Rover Mini.