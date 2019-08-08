At the New York Auto Show, Maserati unveiled two luxury novelties. One was the carmaker's new One of One customization program with the tagline, "Anything is possible." The other was the new Pelletessuta woven leather interior developed in conjunction with Italian fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna. Calling it a first for the automotive industry, Maserati will offer the lightweight Napa fabric in 100 special-edition vehicles coming to North America next year. During Monterey Car Week, customers will get the opportunity to order one of the 50 custom editions of the 2020 Model Year Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso, and 50 custom editions of the Levante S GranSport.

It should be known that the standard GranLusso trim of the Quattroporte comes with a silk and leather interior by Zegna, so the Pelletessuta version is a cut above. The sedan wears custom Blu Sofisticato metallic paint over a dark brown Pelletessuta interior. The brake calipers are also dressed in blue, and a Zegna Edition badge adorns the cabin. Maserati hasn't mentioned pricing, but the regular sedan starts at $122,775, so that's there to start adding a premium.

The Levante gets an exclusive Bronzo tri-coat outside over a Black Pelletessuta leather interior with custom Radica wood trim. Instead of the usual 20-inch wheels on, the limited edition gets 21-inch Helios rims hiding black brake calipers. The standard SUV starts at $94,475, we wouldn't be surprised if one of these 50 examples surpassed six figures before options. The Italian camaker says these configurations will not go on sale again.