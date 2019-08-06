Transcript: Your rideable sidekick. CanguRo is an electric scooter with “self-traveling” intelligence. The bot navigates using ‘SLAM’ (simultaneous localization and mapping), 3D Lidar, and a wide-angle camera. The system allows the bot to analyze its surroundings. CanguRo communicates with its owner using sounds and actions like R2D2, and it can transform from AI to a vehicle. The 3-wheeled autonomous scooter was created by FuRo and designer Shunji Yamanaka. ConguRo can meet the user at a specified location with the help of an app. CanguRo is only a prototype and there are no plans to sell it.