Transcript: Your rideable sidekick. CanguRo is an electric scooter with “self-traveling” intelligence. The bot navigates using ‘SLAM’ (simultaneous localization and mapping), 3D Lidar, and a wide-angle camera. The system allows the bot to analyze its surroundings. CanguRo communicates with its owner using sounds and actions like R2D2, and it can transform from AI to a vehicle. The 3-wheeled autonomous scooter was created by FuRo and designer Shunji Yamanaka. ConguRo can meet the user at a specified location with the help of an app. CanguRo is only a prototype and there are no plans to sell it.
We Obsessively Cover The Auto Industry©2019 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.
Hi! We notice you're using an ad blocker. Please consider whitelisting Autoblog.
We get it. Ads can be annoying. But ads are also how we keep the garage doors open and the lights on here at Autoblog - and keep our stories free for you and for everyone. And free is good, right? If you'd be so kind as to whitelist our site, we promise to keep bringing you great content. Thanks for that. And thanks for reading Autoblog.
Here's how to disable adblocking on our site.
- Click on the icon for your Adblocker in your browser. A drop down menu will appear.
- Select the option to run ads for autoblog.com, by clicking either "turn off for this site", "don't run on pages on this domain", "whitelist this site" or similar. The exact text will differ depending on the actual application you have running.
- Refresh the Autoblog page you were viewing. Done!
Hey again!
You still haven't turned off your adblocker or whitelisted our site. It only takes a few seconds.