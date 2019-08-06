The Genesis SUVs are certainly late to the game, but we’re seeing evidence they’re getting closer to production. This particular tester appears to have both production headlights and taillights shining through the camouflage. Our previous set of GV80 shots still featured the tester units, and these give the front end a much more polished look.

We’re definitely fans of the slim LED fixture Genesis is using up front — headlight fixtures just keep getting smaller, allowing manufacturers more freedom with front end design. There’s too much camouflage to see any wild LED DRL signature through there, but it looks like the crossover is going to have a pretty neat headlight design. Then those LED taillights are seen poking through in back, too. All we get to see are three red horizontal lines in the small section that’s opened up. Horizontal design could signal something like a full width wraparound taillight fixture. It’s tough to tell with the intense cladding out back, though.

As for other changes between this tester and ones we’ve seen previously, this one doesn’t have the weirdly gigantic exhaust outlets on it. It’s difficult to discern any kind of an exhaust system in the darkness under there, but we imagine Genesis has it tucked up and away from sight. Then we get to see the large crossover with brighter wheels versus the black it’s been testing with. The wheel design is already pleasing to our eye, looking grand and luxurious.

Strangely enough, the front end actually has more cladding around the diamond mesh grille than the last test car we saw. That one appeared to be doing some mountain endurance testing, though, so Genesis may have needed to open it up a bit to get maximum cooling. Genesis hasn’t given us a solid date to expect the GV80 yet, but it is supposed to be revealed at some point in 2020.