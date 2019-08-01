The 2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition is essentially a normal 86 with a sweet appearance package. We like the appearance package a lot, but just know this fancy-looking 86 won’t have any more performance than one of the regular sport coupes. Up until today, we didn’t know how much it would cost. Now we know it’s going to start at $30,825 for the six-speed manual, thanks to documents from Toyota’s website. The automatic transmission puts it at $31,545. CarsDirect initially saw the news earlier today.

Here’s what you get for your hard-earned dollars: The Hakone Edition adds the striking Hakone green paint and bronze 17-inch wheels. Exterior trim is done in black, including the addition of a black spoiler. You get a slightly brighter two-tone interior with black and tan Alcantara seats. The center armrest, 86 logo, parking brake cover, shift boot and trunk carpeting also get tan accents. The look isn’t exactly revolutionary, but it’s far more exciting than the 86’s regular interior.

Like we mentioned before, you’ll still be dealing with the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder boxer engine that’ll be making 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. Toyota says it’ll be going on sale this fall, so you’ll be able to fetch yourself a very green Toyota sports car then.