Toyota 86 sports coupe gets racing-themed Hakone Edition

While fevered anticipation for the 2020 Supra continues apace, there's been a lot of chatter and rumors surrounding what's next for the 86, Toyota's existing sports coupe and the twin sibling of the Subaru BRZ. Now, the company has announced an international racing-themed special edition called the Hakone Edition.
It's named for the Hakone Turnpike, a privately owned toll road in the mountains two hours southwest of Tokyo that is a favorite of enthusiasts and automobile reviewers. It's based off the 86 GT grade, the sports car's mid-level trim, and it comes swathed in a striking Hakone green exterior paint that evokes the dark highland green of the Ford Mustang Bullitt and is punctuated by bronze on the 17-inch twisted-spoke wheels. There's also a black spoiler.
The special-edition treatment carries over to the interior, which gets tan and black Alcantara seats and a black sliding armrest with tan trim and black stitching. The Toyota 86 logo is embroidered in tan on the passenger side of the dashboard and on the carpet in the trunk. Tan stitching appears on the steering wheel, parking brake cover and shift boot, while black stitching features on the door trim, knee pad and meter visor.
Specs remain unchanged from the 86 GT, with Subaru's 2.0-liter four-cylinder boxer engine that makes 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque, and a choice of six-speed automatic or manual transmission.
The latest buzz has the next generation of the 86 and Subaru BRZ switching to Toyota's TNGA platform, but neither company has expressly stated when the new versions are due.
In the meantime, the 86 Hakone Edition will go on sale this fall as a 2020 model. There's no pricing yet, but if you buy one, Toyota will throw in a pair of tan key gloves to wrap your key fob in, and a folio cover with debossed 86 logos.
