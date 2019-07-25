This bicycle is made for pedaling over water

Perfect for a quick ride across the lake

Jul 25th 2019 at 7:30PM

Transcript: This watercraft is for pedaling over water. The Hydrofoiler XE-1 is an electric hydrofoil bike. The XE-1 uses a lithium battery and a 460W e-bike motor. The motor assists riders by providing a top speed of 13 mph. The removable battery can be fully charged in 5 hours with a standard power outlet. The XE-1 has up to 60 minutes of ride time. The Hydrofoiler XE-1 is priced at $7,490. 

X

Sign In

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X