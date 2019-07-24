Transcript: Swellpro Spry is a compact & portable waterproof drone equipped with intelligent flight modes. It shoots 12 megapixel still photos & 4k video at 30 frames per second. It also combines a vertical axis mechanical gimbal with electronic image stabilization. It comes with manufacturer accessories, a spare battery and an extra set of propellers. It also has a waterproof controller. Unfortunately, the drone is currently unavailable on Amazon.

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.