2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross scores an IIHS Top Safety Pick

The small, weirdly styled crossover gets safety honors

Jul 16th 2019 at 6:21PM
  2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Interior
  The touchpad. Better than anticipated.
  2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  Icons are oriented in a row left-to-right, making it easier to select them.
  2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  Menu structure is broken into columns. Can default to the left or right based on driver preference/setting.
  2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  The head-up display 
  2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  Pressing the S-AWC button cycles between Auto, Snow and Gravel all-wheel-drive modes. 
  2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  Dual-zone automatic climate control is standard on SEL.
  2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  Metal paddle shifters are mounted to the steering column not the wheel. 
  2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  Heated rear seats are included with Touring package.
  2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  8-way power seats are included on SEL trim level.
  2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  60 portion of back seat slid fully rearward. 40 portion slid forward.
  2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  Cargo capacity with seat slid rearward and cargo cover in place.
  2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  Standard cargo capacity with the seatback raised and seat bottom slid rearward.
  2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  Cargo capacity with back seat slid forward.
  2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  Maximum cargo capacity is 48.8 cubic feet with the subwoofer and panoramic roof.
The 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is a funky little crossover with a name that has angered more than a few Eclipse fans out there. Today it gets honors from the IIHS, though, in the form of a Top Safety Pick award.

It’s great to see the totally new Mitsubishi get safety honors for what is probably the best car the company sells in the U.S. now. You will have to get an upmarket version of the vehicle for it to be one that qualifies for the award, though. That nets you the LED headlights rated as Acceptable and the front crash prevention technology. It avoided collisions when traveling at 12 mph and 25 mph in IIHS testing.

On top of that, it needed to score Good in all the major crashworthiness tests, which it did. The full breakout of scores showed it scored an Acceptable rating for some of the specifics the IIHS was looking into, but the car appears plenty safe from a crash perspective. Child safety seat testing found that the car’s LATCH system was extremely easy to use, netting it a Good rating in that category, too. The 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross starts at $24,690 for a completely base car, and stretches to around the $30,000 mark in its most expensive form.

