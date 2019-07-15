Unlike owner/operator truck drivers who can make their own schedules and make a lot more money, company truck drivers need extraordinary commitment to stay fit and healthy. If the long, long hours and fatigue don't kibosh the effort, irregular work and sleep schedules and artery-popping amounts of salt and sugar in affordable road food usually do. Iveco has come out with a concept truck in its new Way lineup that would help any driver trying to work up a sweat and work off some pounds. The Fit Cab incorporates a personal gym inside the tractor, and attachment points outside the cab for additional workout equipment.

Inside the cab, a pulley system for upper- and lower-body workouts attaches to the wall between the split lower sleeper berth. A pull-up bar hangs from the ceiling, a resistance machine for upper-body reps is bolted to the floor, and the cab contains a storage space for a pair of multi-plate dumbbells. And just like in a standalone gym, a poster on the back wall of the cab demonstrates a range of exercises. Outside, a retractable step hides at the base of the grille, and resistance bands can be looped around a hook behind the driver's door window.

It appears Iveco plans to put the Fit Cab into production, too. The company said it will conduct workshops with customers and drivers during the 2019 European Truck Racing Championship that begins this month. Afterward, Iveco will begin final development with the feedback gathered. Iveco doesn't sell trucks in the U.S., so our boys can only pine from afar while they sit down to another Arby's combo meal and a 64-ounce jug of Pilot coffee. But we hope Paccar and Daimler and Volvo are paying attention, because we need this kind of rig here yesterday.