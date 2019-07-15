Chemical Guys Complete Detailing Kit

We figure we'll start it off with "the big one." If you're starting from scratch and want to make sure you have everything you need to get started with detailing or just giving your car a good, solid scrub down, check out this 13 piece complete detailing kit. It includes a TORQX Dual Action Polisher, foam pads, microfiber towels, and more. You can pick this up on Amazon HERE for 30% off, bringing the price down to $139.99.

Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Wash Kit

If you're looking for something a little easier on the wallet, this 16-piece car wash kit which includes a TORQ blaster foam gun, cleaning solutions, and a bucket, can be had for $69.99 today only HERE, another 30% off savings.

Chemical Guys Honeydew Snow Foam Car Wash Soap and Cleanser

Just need to pick up some car wash soap? Easy enough. Here's a gallon of Honeydew soap for 24% off, bringing the price down to $22.79.

Chemical Guys Foam Blaster 6 Foam Wash Gun

If you've been washing your car without a foam blaster attachment of some kind, you're missing out. This one can be had for just $41.99, another 30% discount, thanks to Prime Day.

Chemical Guys Professional Grade Premium Microfiber Towels, Gold (12 Pack)

Sometimes you just need some fresh towels for the garage. If that sounds like you, this 12 pack can be had for $15.16, 20% off the original price.

Chemical Guys Butter Wet Wax

This 100 percent carnauba-based wax is 36% off for Prime Day, bringing the 16oz bottle to $11.46.

