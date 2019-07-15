1996 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport | eBay Find of the Day

In case you hadn't heard, Chevrolet is about to unleash the biggest design shift to the Corvette arguably since it was blessed with independent rear suspension in 1963. And while we're extremely excited by the prospect of a mid-engine 'Vette, we're also keenly aware that Chevy has offered some truly excellent front-engine models over the car's run of seven generations. One of those is the 1996 Corvette Grand Sport.

The Grand Sport got a lot of upgrades over lesser Corvettes, including a 330-horsepower LT4 V8 and a wider set of 17-inch 5-spoke wheels shod in sticky Goodyear tires. Only 1,000 were built, of which 810 were coupes. The example we're featuring here is currently for sale on eBay (with unfortunately pixelated exterior images), shows 31,140 miles on the odometer, and has been tastefully upgraded with a cold-air intake, Magnaflow exhaust and Baer brakes with cross-drilled and slotted rotors. The Grand Sport was available with a four-speed slushbox – not something we'd recommend, necessarily – but this one has the proper six-speed manual that God and Zora Arkus-Duntov intended.

This 1996 Corvette Grand Sport seems to have been well kept over its lifetime, earning a Top Flight award from the National Corvette Restorers Society. It's currently listed on eBay for $32,995.00. For the sake of comparison, the Grand Sport Registry keeps track of recent sales and makes that list available on its website (PDF link). We're not making any projections on future value, but we will say the C4 Corvette in general has a lot of potential to move upwards in the collectibility department, and the Grand Sport is one of the most desirable of its ilk.