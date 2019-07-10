People across the country are always asking for money to be thrown at their rough roads and crumbling infrastructure, but this is certainly not what they had in mind. As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) reports, an armored vehicle was driving down an Atlanta interstate when the rear door unexpectedly flung open and released thousands of dollars in cash into the wind and onto the roads. The fluttering bills caused a backup on the interstate as people got out of their cars to collect the money. Technically, those people are now thieves.

The Dunwoody Police Department is currently asking for pedestrians to return the money that fell out of the transportation truck on Interstate 285 on the northside of Atlanta. The accidental release occurred around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2019, and dozens of cars were recorded pulling over to pick up the money. Although some has been returned, there is still an unconfirmed amount missing. According to the police, this violates Georgia Code Section: 16-8-6:

A person commits the offense of theft of lost or mislaid property when he comes into control of property that he knows or learns to have been lost or mislaid and appropriates the property to his own use without first taking reasonable measures to restore the property to the owner.

Sgt. Robert Parsons told the AJC that people who return the money will not be punished, but those who keep it could face charges. The AJC details that thefts below $1,500 are a misdemeanor, but anything above that is a felony. In total, the truck might have been carrying about $175,000. Several videos show cars and their license plates, which the cops could use to find people who took some of the money.

At least two people have already returned some of the bills. One person brought back $2,100, while another returned $500. For more information and the full story, head over to AJC.