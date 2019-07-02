"Finders keepers" might be a thing when you're a kid and when the item you've found is of inconsequential value. When the item is as pricey as a new Chevrolet Corvette convertible, and when the finder is a 36-year-old adult, well, let's just say that "losers weepers" takes on a slightly different meaning.

A call was placed to 911 in Vancouver, Canada, after the owner of the Chevy Corvette in question walked up to his vehicle and found the aforementioned 36-year-old sitting in the driver's seat. Officers who responded to the call confronted the man and were told repeatedly that "this was now his car." Of course, the law was not on his side.

It took a round of shotgun-fired beanbag blasts to the man's legs before officers were able to forcibly remove him from the Corvette. According to the Vancouver Sun, there was no damage to the vehicle. The would-be car thief refused treatment but was treated by paramedics anyway. He'll reportedly be charged with criminal mischief.