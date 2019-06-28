Volvo prices 2020 V60 Cross Country at $46,095

Volvo has put a price on the 2020 V60 Cross Country: $45,100 plus $995 for destination, making $46,095. Checking about all the boxes will get you beyond $60,000, but Volvo's baked in so much standard kit that the options really do feel optional. The only exception to that is the paint — only Ice White comes free. The other eight colors in the palette are metallics, like the Pine Grey Metallic of the car above, cost $645.
On the nice side, digital instruments, navigation on a nine-inch touchscreen, keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof, blind-spot monitoring, lane keep assist, and 18-inch wheels are included. The engine offered is the T5, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo with 250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The only drivetrain is all-wheel drive. The only exterior upgrades are 19-inch wheels for $800 and quad-pipe finishers set into the rear bumper for $285.
Four free interior dressings feature three colors of leather — the Amber leather option creating a tasty two-tone cabin — and Blond City Weave Textile, which means gray plaid cloth inserts and Blond leather. In what might be an automotive first, Volvo gave its standard interior inlays the workman-like sobriquet Iron Ore. The four cost options swap for ventilated leather seats in Charcoal, Blond, Amber, or Maroon Brown, but they require adding the Luxury and Cross Country Pro Packages. The $2,200 Luxury Package effectively costs $5,000 because it can't be selected without the $2,800 Cross Country Pro Package, but the Cross Country Pro Package can be optioned on its own.
The Luxury suite adds additional powered movements and backrest massage to the front seats, and the aforementioned ventilated thrones, but you can't mix it with the City Weave. The Cross Country Pro bundle means sacrificing Iron Ore for Linear Lime Deco Inlays, a "tailored" leather dash, even more powered functions for the front seats, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a grocery bag holder in the cargo area, 19-inch wheels, the exhaust finishers, plus stainless steel skid plates and side skirts.
An Advanced Package costs $2,500 for a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, the Pilot Assist safety suite that includes adaptive cruise control, adaptive Bi-LED lights with headlight washers and LED fog lights. The only other driver convenience feature available is Pro Park Assist for $200.
The a la carte menu contains 29 items, from the $55 child kick guard for the front seatbacks to the $4,000, 1,100-watt, 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins stereo. In between those poles, buyers will find totally Volvo extras like a $115 dog harness and a $245 canoe and kayak carrier. Polestar makes a cameo here, too, with a $1,295 Performance Software package that adds seven horsepower and 37 lb-ft, with better engine response.
By plumping the V60 Cross Country with plenty of kit that costs extra on models like the standard V60 and the XC60, Volvo's carved out a space for the cladded wagon even though it can take some configurator research to realize it. Compared to rivals, we don't get the BMW 3 Series Touring anymore, and an Audi A4 Allroad with navigation starts at $51,595. For a wagon with more room, with that Scandinavian interior, and with looks we called "drop dead gorgeous," the 2020 V60 CC looks like it's off to a good start.
On the nice side, digital instruments, navigation on a nine-inch touchscreen, keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof, blind-spot monitoring, lane keep assist, and 18-inch wheels are included. The engine offered is the T5, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo with 250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The only drivetrain is all-wheel drive. The only exterior upgrades are 19-inch wheels for $800 and quad-pipe finishers set into the rear bumper for $285.
Four free interior dressings feature three colors of leather — the Amber leather option creating a tasty two-tone cabin — and Blond City Weave Textile, which means gray plaid cloth inserts and Blond leather. In what might be an automotive first, Volvo gave its standard interior inlays the workman-like sobriquet Iron Ore. The four cost options swap for ventilated leather seats in Charcoal, Blond, Amber, or Maroon Brown, but they require adding the Luxury and Cross Country Pro Packages. The $2,200 Luxury Package effectively costs $5,000 because it can't be selected without the $2,800 Cross Country Pro Package, but the Cross Country Pro Package can be optioned on its own.
The Luxury suite adds additional powered movements and backrest massage to the front seats, and the aforementioned ventilated thrones, but you can't mix it with the City Weave. The Cross Country Pro bundle means sacrificing Iron Ore for Linear Lime Deco Inlays, a "tailored" leather dash, even more powered functions for the front seats, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a grocery bag holder in the cargo area, 19-inch wheels, the exhaust finishers, plus stainless steel skid plates and side skirts.
An Advanced Package costs $2,500 for a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, the Pilot Assist safety suite that includes adaptive cruise control, adaptive Bi-LED lights with headlight washers and LED fog lights. The only other driver convenience feature available is Pro Park Assist for $200.
The a la carte menu contains 29 items, from the $55 child kick guard for the front seatbacks to the $4,000, 1,100-watt, 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins stereo. In between those poles, buyers will find totally Volvo extras like a $115 dog harness and a $245 canoe and kayak carrier. Polestar makes a cameo here, too, with a $1,295 Performance Software package that adds seven horsepower and 37 lb-ft, with better engine response.
By plumping the V60 Cross Country with plenty of kit that costs extra on models like the standard V60 and the XC60, Volvo's carved out a space for the cladded wagon even though it can take some configurator research to realize it. Compared to rivals, we don't get the BMW 3 Series Touring anymore, and an Audi A4 Allroad with navigation starts at $51,595. For a wagon with more room, with that Scandinavian interior, and with looks we called "drop dead gorgeous," the 2020 V60 CC looks like it's off to a good start.