Teslas now have a kart racing game you can play with your steering wheel

Yes, Tesla made it clear that you can play this racing game using the steering wheel of your Tesla. And the screen shots show that you can use a Tesla in the game. So you can drive your Tesla with a Tesla. We think Xzibit would approve.
Your next charging session is going to be SO 👏 MUCH 👏 FUN 👏 pic.twitter.com/5YzSL36kCC— Tesla (@Tesla) June 18, 2019
While we haven't heard confirmation, we expect that the game and steering wheel controls are locked out when the car is being driven just as with the Atari games previously released. You may also want to go easy on your steering wheel play. No current Tesla models use steering by wire, so unless there's some gizmo we haven't been told about to disconnect the wheel temporarily, the wheel is always directly connected to the steering rack and wheels. That means sawing at the wheel to play the game will result in sawing of the tires on the pavement. So maybe bring along some trays or something to roll on to if you plan on playing frequently with the steering wheel.
For Tesla owners, the game will be available in the infotainment system Tuesday. For everyone else, the game is downloadable to your phone or device of choice. It's a free-to-play game, so it won't cost anything to download, but be mindful that it does have in-game items that can be purchased with actual money.