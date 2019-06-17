This hover backpack unbinds humans from gravity

It'll make you feel like you're walking on the moon

Jun 17th 2019 at 6:30PM
Transcript: Escape gravity's pull with this hover backpack. Lunavity was created to augment human jumping capabilities. It uses a multi-rotor system that gives the user the ability to jump higher and farther. Designed by students from the University of Tokyo. The drone-like backpack aims to lighten the body and unbind users from gravity's pull. It gives the user the feeling of walking on the moon.
