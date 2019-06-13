This lawnmower lets you mow from your couch

It works for snow removal too

Jun 13th 2019 at 6:30PM
Transcript: Now you can cut your lawn from your couch. The Spider ILD02 is a remote controlled lawn mower. Designed for large and small jobs. The 853 lb mower is powered by a 21 hp Kawasaki engine. It has a top speed of 5 mph. 4 blades cover 48 inches of space with adjustable cutting height. The wireless remote has a 328 foot range of operation. In winter you can use the mower to remove up to a foot of snow.
Share This Photo X