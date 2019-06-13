Russia has built the world’s longest Hot Wheels track

It's 1,838 feet long

Jun 13th 2019 at 5:31PM
Transcript: The world's longest hot wheels track. Mattel Inc. Russia set the Guinness World Record for longest hot wheels track. The record was set on August 25th, 2018 the 50th anniversary of Mattel Inc. Russia. The record-breaking track is 1,838-feet and 3.05-inches. The track is made out of 1,112 pieces, 50 boosters, and 4 sharp turns. It took 100 people to build.
