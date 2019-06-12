These drones are made to save lives

They can zip through the skies at 62 mph

Jun 12th 2019 at 5:34PM
Transcript: Lifesaving drones. These drones deliver medical supplies faster than road deliveries. Zipline drones are designed to respond to hard to reach hospitals. The electric aircraft has a top speed of 62 mph. Once in the air, Zipline autonomously navigates to its destination. Zipline even sends a text announcing its arrival. It can carry 4 pounds of supplies or 3 units of blood. Zipline is currently being used in Rwanda and Ghana.
