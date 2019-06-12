Is this all-electric personal aircraft the future of travel?

We'll let you decide

Jun 12th 2019 at 6:42PM
Transcript: Personal aircraft. Flyer by Kitty Hawk is an all-electric personal aircraft. The creators say you can learn to fly in less than an hour with Flyer. Powered by lithium polymer batteries Flyer uses 10 independent lift fans to move. Designed for recreational use over water and uncongested areas. Multiple smart sensors help Flyer maintain stability. Flyer can reach speeds of up to 20 mph and has a max flying height of 10 feet. Flyer can be operated for 12-20 minutes with a fully charged battery.
