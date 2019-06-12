2020 BMW 3 Series loads up a Touring wagon

BMW first expanded its 3 Series lineup with a Touring wagon derivative halfway through the E30 generation's production run in 1987 — if you don't count the 02 Touring three-door hatchback from the 1970s. Since then, there has been an estate variant from all 3 Series generations, and while U.S. availability hasn't recently been a given, the newest 3 Series has also gotten a wagon. Sales begin in late September.
BMW promises the 2020 3 Series Touring will drive better and haul more stuff than its predecessor, with its dimensions slightly grown along with its footprint. Despite that, weight is down by 22 pounds. Trunk space is up, as is body rigidity, while the artificial feel of the outgoing F31's helm should be deleted. Regarding the new car's transport capabilities, there are neat touches like a 40/20/40 split folding backseat, which can also be remotely released by pressing a button in the cargo area. The wagon's hatch comes standard with automatic opening and closing. BMW says it has also improved the dimensions of the cargo bay hatch to make fitting large objects easier.
The Touring will be available with three diesel engines and three gasoline engines. Of the latter three, the four-cylinder 320i and 330i are accompanied by the 374-hp M340i xDrive Touring that's again the closest thing anyone will get to an M3 Touring outside of BMW's skunk works department. Manual transmission is only available for two of the humbler diesels; all other model versions get the eight-speed Steptronic. Customers can specify either lowered M Sport suspension or BMW's Adaptive M Suspension, and those are coupled with variable sport steering. The M340i xDrive Touring comes with the M Sport differential, which can be had as an option on the 330i or 330d.
A plug-in hybrid variant is promised for a 2020 reveal, and it will be a first for the 3 Series Touring. In any case, the Touring's sales will be limited to Europe, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand — in other words, excluding the USA.
BMW promises the 2020 3 Series Touring will drive better and haul more stuff than its predecessor, with its dimensions slightly grown along with its footprint. Despite that, weight is down by 22 pounds. Trunk space is up, as is body rigidity, while the artificial feel of the outgoing F31's helm should be deleted. Regarding the new car's transport capabilities, there are neat touches like a 40/20/40 split folding backseat, which can also be remotely released by pressing a button in the cargo area. The wagon's hatch comes standard with automatic opening and closing. BMW says it has also improved the dimensions of the cargo bay hatch to make fitting large objects easier.
The Touring will be available with three diesel engines and three gasoline engines. Of the latter three, the four-cylinder 320i and 330i are accompanied by the 374-hp M340i xDrive Touring that's again the closest thing anyone will get to an M3 Touring outside of BMW's skunk works department. Manual transmission is only available for two of the humbler diesels; all other model versions get the eight-speed Steptronic. Customers can specify either lowered M Sport suspension or BMW's Adaptive M Suspension, and those are coupled with variable sport steering. The M340i xDrive Touring comes with the M Sport differential, which can be had as an option on the 330i or 330d.
A plug-in hybrid variant is promised for a 2020 reveal, and it will be a first for the 3 Series Touring. In any case, the Touring's sales will be limited to Europe, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand — in other words, excluding the USA.