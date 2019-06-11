Hyundai Palisade pricing announced: Big SUV starts out small

The seven-seater Palisade might be Hyundai's biggest vehicle ever, but its pricing isn't nearly as towering. At $32,595 for the base front-wheel drive SE model, its starting cost is less than that of the average price of a new car in 2018.
All Hyundai Palisades are equipped with the same engine and gearbox combination: a 291-horsepower 3.8-liter V6 that makes 262 lb-ft of torque that pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission. What can differentiate the SUV are trim levels and how power is put to the ground.
The cheapest front-wheel-drive Palisade, the SE trim, starts at $32,595. Choosing the SEL trim increases the cost by $1,950 to $34,545, and going all out with the Limited trim significantly jumps the price to $45,745. All numbers shown here include destination charges.
The all-wheel-drive Palisade keeps the same trim structure with SE, SEL, and Limited options. Upgrading from front-wheel to all-wheel is a $1,700 up-charge across the board. So, the AWD SE starts at $34,295, the AWD SEL starts at $36,245, and the AWD Limited starts at $47,445.
Categorized by price, size and functionality, the Palisade will be competing with its cousin, the Kia Telluride, the Honda Pilot, the Ford Explorer, and the Subaru Ascent. The Ascent, which is all-wheel drive only, starts at $33,005, while the rear-drive-only Explorer starts at $33,860. The Pilot, maybe the Palisade's most closely matched competitor, starts at $32,495 with FWD, and a Telluride with FWD starts at $32,735. That makes the Palisade the cheapest of the bunch, at least with the front wheels doing the work.
The 2020 Hyundai Palisade hits dealerships this summer and should be a big seller for the brand.
