Hyundai Palisade pricing announced: Big SUV starts out small

The seven-seater Palisade might be Hyundai's biggest vehicle ever, but its pricing isn't nearly as towering. At $32,595 for the base front-wheel drive SE model, its starting cost is less than that of the average price of a new car in 2018 All Hyundai Palisades are equipped with the same engine and gearbox combination: a 291-horsepower 3.8-liter V6 that makes 262 lb-ft of torque that pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission. What can differentiate the SUV are trim levels and how power is put to the ground.The cheapest front-wheel-drive Palisade , the SE trim, starts at $32,595. Choosing the SEL trim increases the cost by $1,950 to $34,545, and going all out with the Limited trim significantly jumps the price to $45,745. All numbers shown here include destination charges.The all-wheel-drive Palisade keeps the same trim structure with SE, SEL, and Limited options. Upgrading from front-wheel to all-wheel is a $1,700 up-charge across the board. So, the AWD SE starts at $34,295, the AWD SEL starts at $36,245, and the AWD Limited starts at $47,445.Categorized by price, size and functionality, the Palisade will be competing with its cousin, the Kia Telluride , the Honda Pilot , the Ford Explorer , and the Subaru Ascent . The Ascent , which is all-wheel drive only, starts at $33,005, while the rear-drive-only Explorer starts at $33,860. The Pilot , maybe the Palisade's most closely matched competitor, starts at $32,495 with FWD, and a Telluride with FWD starts at $32,735. That makes the Palisade the cheapest of the bunch, at least with the front wheels doing the work.The 2020 Hyundai Palisade hits dealerships this summer and should be a big seller for the brand.