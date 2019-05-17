2020 Subaru Ascent: An update in a minor key

With the Subaru Ascent, Volkswagen Atlas, and Kia Telluride recently joining the field, the three-row SUV segment is as competitive as ever, so value is key to attracting buyers. For 2020, Subaru is keeping the Ascent's pricing the same but is adding a few new tricks. Albeit minor tricks, but new tricks nonetheless.
The most notable addition to the Ascent range is Rear Seat Reminder. Every 2020 Ascent will come standard with the increasingly common technology, which alerts the driver to check the rear seat for a pup, a child or both. The system operates not by sensors, but on the recognition of specific scenarios.
If the SUV is started within 30 minutes of a rear door being opened and closed, it will go off. If the rear doors are opened and closed when the Ascent is running but stationary, it will go off. If the vehicle is turned off and on within 30 minutes and the rear doors stay closed, it will go off. If the Ascent registers any of these conditions, the driver will be notified with a noise and a warning message once the vehicle is turned off.
Subaru offers the Ascent in four different trim levels: Base, Premium, Limited and Touring. For the 2020 model year, Premium, Limited and Touring trims will come equipped with "one-touch interior illumination on/off controls." The Touring trim also adds new power-folding side mirrors with integrated turn signals.
Despite the minor upgrades, Subaru is maintaining the same pricing for the 2020 Ascent as the 2019 model. The Base trim starts at $33,005, the Premium trim starts at $35,405, the Limited trim starts at $40,355, and the loaded Touring trim starts at $46,055.
As mentioned in our review, the Subaru Ascent is a solid, though not the best, option in the three-row game. It's offered in seven- or eight-passenger configurations, has 8.7 inches of ground clearance, is rated to tow 5,000 pounds, comes standard with Subaru's symmetrical all-wheel drive, and is powered by a 260-horsepower turbocharged Boxer engine that makes 277 pound-feet of torque. The 2020 update makes it a tiny bit better.
