Starting price for 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS jumps $5,000

The entirely new-generation 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class was introduced in April with Mercedes ' latest technology, softer new looks and a plusher, more luxurious interior. Now we know the entirely new price that comes with it. Including destination, the 2020 GLS 450 4MATIC will start at $76,195, which is $5,050 more than the 2019 GLS' starting price of $71,145.Gone is the outgoing GLS' standard V8 engine. The 2020 GLS 450 4MATIC instead comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder with EQ Boost. It makes 362 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 369 lb-ft of torque at 1,600 rpm. EQ Boost tech, which is intended to assist acceleration and improve efficiency, additionally makes up to 21 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with AIRMATIC suspension and 4MATIC variable all-wheel drive, and can be optioned with E-Active Body Control suspension.To explain the higher price, Mercedes laid out the various standard equipment enhancements for 2020. From a tech standpoint, the 2020 GLS is leaps and bounds beyond the outgoing model. Two 12.3-inch screens (one a digital instrument cluster and the other the infotainment display) replace the outgoing COMAND 7.0-inch infotainment system. With the new infotainment screen comes the new MBUX infotainment system, introduced in the A-Class and continuing its spread throughout the Benz lineup.Other newly standard tech items include a Mercedes-based navigation system (versus a rudimentary Garmin unit), a Burmester sound system in place of a Harmon/Kardon one, Apple Carplay and Android Auto integration, wireless smartphone charging, nine USB ports, satellite radio, and blind-spot warning. Forward collision warning and automatic braking continue to be standard, but the full gamut of Mercedes' well-executed accident avoidance and driver assistance tech features are among the many options. Other extra standard features for 2020 include proximity entry and push-button start, remote ignition, adaptive LED headlights, passenger seat memory settings, and 64-color ambient lighting. For comparison purposes, this represents only a few extra items compared to a base BMW X7 , which starts at $74,895.Unfortunately for interested parties, the 2020 GLS will not show up to dealerships until the end of the year. Pricing for the GLS 580, which we've already driven , should be announced in coming months.