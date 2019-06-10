Starting price for 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS jumps $5,000

The entirely new-generation 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class was introduced in April with Mercedes' latest technology, softer new looks and a plusher, more luxurious interior. Now we know the entirely new price that comes with it. Including destination, the 2020 GLS 450 4MATIC will start at $76,195, which is $5,050 more than the 2019 GLS' starting price of $71,145.
Gone is the outgoing GLS' standard V8 engine. The 2020 GLS 450 4MATIC instead comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder with EQ Boost. It makes 362 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 369 lb-ft of torque at 1,600 rpm. EQ Boost tech, which is intended to assist acceleration and improve efficiency, additionally makes up to 21 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with AIRMATIC suspension and 4MATIC variable all-wheel drive, and can be optioned with E-Active Body Control suspension.
To explain the higher price, Mercedes laid out the various standard equipment enhancements for 2020. From a tech standpoint, the 2020 GLS is leaps and bounds beyond the outgoing model. Two 12.3-inch screens (one a digital instrument cluster and the other the infotainment display) replace the outgoing COMAND 7.0-inch infotainment system. With the new infotainment screen comes the new MBUX infotainment system, introduced in the A-Class and continuing its spread throughout the Benz lineup.
Other newly standard tech items include a Mercedes-based navigation system (versus a rudimentary Garmin unit), a Burmester sound system in place of a Harmon/Kardon one, Apple Carplay and Android Auto integration, wireless smartphone charging, nine USB ports, satellite radio, and blind-spot warning. Forward collision warning and automatic braking continue to be standard, but the full gamut of Mercedes' well-executed accident avoidance and driver assistance tech features are among the many options. Other extra standard features for 2020 include proximity entry and push-button start, remote ignition, adaptive LED headlights, passenger seat memory settings, and 64-color ambient lighting. For comparison purposes, this represents only a few extra items compared to a base BMW X7, which starts at $74,895.
Unfortunately for interested parties, the 2020 GLS will not show up to dealerships until the end of the year. Pricing for the GLS 580, which we've already driven, should be announced in coming months.
