C7 Chevrolet Corvette order books close for good June 23

Anyone who dreamed of owning a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette personalized to their tastes has — at most — 16 more days to make that happen. Corvette Blogger reports that the order books for the ZR1 closed at the end of last month, and over the next couple of weeks every other variant will be shown the door.
The next deadline calls time on the convertible. CB says that dealers have until the evening of Monday, June 10 to submit a "Sold" order. One week after that, the coupe commissions close, dealers needing to have a Sold order in the system by Monday, June 17. The site says, "The final day for any Corvette order is Tuesday, June 23." We'll take that to mean the Grand Sport and Z06 versions, but it's not clear. Not that it would be prudent to wait that long anyway, since Chevrolet could encounter availability issues for cars or options.
These dates apply only to special-order cars. Buyers who don't mind plucking something off the lot will find plenty of C7 Corvettes in dealer inventories, ready to entice with large discounts; one dealer with many dozens of Corvettes in stock is taking $13,000 or more off everything from a 1LT coupe to the Z06.
The order timing slots the C7 sunset just a few days before GM auctions the last C7 Corvette to be built. The ultimate car will be a black Z06 with a seven-speed manual gearbox, optioned with the 3LZ trim package that includes leather, navigation, and the performance data recorder. The auction happens June 28, all proceeds going to benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which supports first responders and critically injured service members.
