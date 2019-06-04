Report

Very important cat obstructs Trump limo in London

Larry is Chief Mouser at Number 10 Downing Street, and we love him

Jun 4th 2019 at 1:40PM
  • Larry the Downing Street cat sits underneath The Beast, the armoured Cadillac of US President Donald Trump, in Downing Street in London on June 4, 2019, on the second day of their three-day State Visit to the UK. - US President Donald Trump turns from pomp and ceremony to politics and business on Tuesday as he meets Prime Minister Theresa May on the second day of a state visit expected to be accompanied by mass protests. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Image Credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
  • Larry the 10 Downing Street cat sits underneath The Beast, the armoured Cadillac of US President Donald Trump, in Downing Street in London on June 4, 2019, on the second day of their three-day State Visit to the UK. - US President Donald Trump turns from pomp and ceremony to politics and business on Tuesday as he meets Prime Minister Theresa May on the second day of a state visit expected to be accompanied by mass protests. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • U.S. President Trump's State Visit To UK - Day Two
  • LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: Larry the Cat sits at the door of 10 Downing Street, during the second day of U.S. President Trump's State Visit on June 4, 2019 in London, England. President Trump's three-day state visit began with lunch with the Queen, followed by a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, whilst today he will attend business meetings with the Prime Minister and the Duke of York, before travelling to Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
  • Larry the cat in Downing Street, London, as Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes US President Donald Trump on the second day of his state visit to the UK. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
  • LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: Prime Minister Theresa May and husband Philip May welcome US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to 10 Downing Street as Larry the Cat sits on the window ledge, during the second day of his State Visit on June 4, 2019 in London, England. President Trump's three-day state visit began with lunch with the Queen, followed by a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, whilst today he will attend business meetings with the Prime Minister and the Duke of York, before travelling to Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
  • Larry, the cat in Downing Street, London, ahead of the arrival of US President Donald Trump to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May, on the second day of his state visit to the UK. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
  • LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: (L-R) Philip May, British Prime Minister Theresa May, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at 10 Downing street as Larry the Cat sits on the window ledge on the second day of the U.S. President and First Lady's three-day State visit on June 4, 2019 in London, England. President Trump's three-day state visit began with lunch with the Queen, followed by a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, whilst today he will attend business meetings with the Prime Minister and the Duke of York, before travelling to Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
  • LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - 2019/05/24: Larry, the 10 Downing Street cat and Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office is seen seating on the steps of No 10 Downing Street just before the British Prime Minister Theresa May announces the date of her resignation as Conservative party leader. (Photo by Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
If you have cats, or have neighbors with cats, you've probably experienced the joy of finding itty bitty pawprints on the roof of your car. You may have also endured the frustration of trying to retrieve a stubborn kitty that has decided to find privacy for a nap underneath your vehicle. Clearly, cats determine their own schedules, and often those of the humans around them. U.S. President Donald Trump — as valuable as his time may be — is not immune to feline whims, as he learned when he met with outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. Larry, resident of 10 Downing Street and Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office (that's an official title) may have held up Trump's motorcade when he decided to take a break under the president's limo.

According to NBC News Chief Global Correspondent Bill Neely, Larry then refused to move from his spot under The Beast (which Neely described as a "huge security issue"). While some believe Larry to be taking part in the protest against Trump's visit, it's more likely this was just a case of a cat being a cat, and not giving a rat's you-know-what about, well, anything at all. It's unclear if Larry's behavior did, in fact, affect Trump's schedule.

Larry could also be seen in photos as Donald and Melania Trump posed with Theresa and Philip May in front of the residence. Larry basked and bathed on the windowsill, stealing the spotlight from the mere humans nearby.

According to his profile on the U.K. government website, Larry has lived at Number 10 since February of 2011, and he is quite beloved, receiving daily treats and gifts in exchange for his service. In addition to pest control duties, Larry greets guests and tests furnishings "for napping quality." After today, he can add inspection of diplomatic vehicles to his résumé, too.
