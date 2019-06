Truck driver goes 2,800 miles to rescue a pit bull

"Listen, do not put him down. I'm on my way over there."To the person on the other end of the line at Animal Care Centers of NYC , it must have sounded like Mario Rodriguez was just around the corner. He wasn't, though. Not even close.As documented in the tear jerker video from The Dodo , truck driver Rodriguez was making a delivery in California when his wife sent him a link to an adoption listing for a pit bull named Hickory in New York."I started reading everything and just the look on his face was like I connected with him immediately," Rodriguez says in the video. "When I saw that he was going to be euthanized, something was telling me 'Just go!'"He then asked his boss if he could get a delivery route to New York, which of course he got. During the 2,800-mile journey, he kept calling the shelter to make sure they knew he was on his way and that they didn't put Hickory down.After that, well, watch the video . In short: Rodriguez now has a new buddy for future 2,800-mile hauls. Oh, and get the tissues ready.