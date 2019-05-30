Subaru Crosstrek Baja Racer is a glorious blue and gold liveried masterpiece

Subaru just revealed its new Baja racer, and it's the coolest one yet. The Crosstrek Desert Racer is now sporting Subaru's traditional blue and gold livery that we all know and love from the many years it was plastered on Impreza-based rally cars. It's hard not to be nostalgic on this one, and we just had to share it.
This Crosstrek, which bears about zero resemblance to an actual Crosstrek, is being run in the grueling Baja 500 off-road race through the Baja California Peninsula. Crawford Performance and Grabowski Brothers Racing are running the show, hoping to improve on their second-place finish from last year. The vehicle has a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated flat-four engine built to produce 300 horsepower.
It's great to see Subaru continue to expand the blue and gold livery theme to more motorsports efforts. At the 2019 Detroit Auto Show we got to see the same livery on an STI rally car destined for competition. Now this beast of a Baja racer looks ready to strike fear into the hearts of its opponents just the same. The vehicle itself is rather insect-like in nature with the suspension and lights sticking out everywhere. There's still no word on whether the team will try for the big Baja 1000, or just stick to the 500 for 2019. Regardless, it looks supremely capable, and must be an absolute hoot to drive.
