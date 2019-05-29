Brabus attacks the Mercedes AMG GT 4-Door, gives it 800 horsepower

Brabus tends to do some bonkers stuff to Mercedes, and now the tuner company has a version of the AMG GT 4-Door. It's based off the AMG GT 63 S 4Matic, and is simply called the Brabus 800. The name comes from the amount of horsepower coming out of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. In Brabus-form, the AMG GT 4-Door makes 800 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque. That's an increase of 161 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque over the stock car. Brabus says it brings the 0-62 mph time down to just 2.9 seconds — the car will go 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds straight from Mercedes.
The extra power comes courtesy of two new Brabus turbochargers and a recalibration of the ECU. Brabus says the extra power is safe, and it conducted testing on track and on the road to make sure of it. Mercedes' nine-speed automatic transmission still does the shifting, and will take you to 196 mph before the electronic limiter stops the fun. An optional stainless steel exhaust from Brabus is available to amp up the soundtrack, too.
Appearance-wise, Brabus throws the book at the car. Carbon fiber is the main theme. A new Brabus front spoiler reduces front-axle lift at high speeds. There's a new carbon diffuser insert on the rear fascia to frame the tailpipes, which get wrapped in carbon fiber, too. Then, carbon fiber inserts on the rear bumper attempt to accentuate the shape back there. Brabus logos are scattered throughout the car, with the most obvious being the massive "B" where the big three-pointed star goes.
New forged, monoblock wheels from Brabus are debuting on this car, too. It's a staggered setup with 21-inch wheels in front and 22-inch rollers in back. Brabus says the wheels enhance the already good handling from the AMG GT 4-Door. Wide 275-width Pirelli rubber is up front, while absurdly-wide 335-width rubber does the job in the rear. If you want even more aggressive handling, the Brabus Airmatic Sport Unit plugs into your car and lowers the ride by about one inch with the air suspension.
Brabus didn't include a price, but we're going to guess it's extremely expensive. The AMG GT 63 S 4-Door starts at $163,000, so expect to pay a good chunk more than that for the Brabus 800.
