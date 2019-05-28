PGA golfer Kevin Na won a '73 Dodge Challenger, gave it to his caddie

In 15 events so far in 2019, 35-year-old Na has three times finished in the top 10, but his victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas was his first tournament win of the year. Na, who has been a pro since 2001, was awarded a restored '73 Challenger as part of his winnings. His caddie had been ogling the ride all week, and even predicted the car would be his:
As soon as Na won the tournament, turned to Harms and yelled, "that's your car!"
After the event, Na joked that he wasn't sure how Harms convinced him to give the car away.
He promised to give it to his caddie. pic.twitter.com/CyhIwLPP3Q— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2019
According to a PGA.com report, Harms had told Na he wanted the car, which commemorates the year Charles Schwab was founded, when they heard about the prize months before. Coincidentally, Harms first car was a crummy 1973 Chevrolet Camaro.
"I love you, man."— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 27, 2019
Over a decade of being friends, Kevin Na gave Kenny Harms a bonus he won't soon forget. 🚘#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/O9hd3a326J
Steve Strope and his Cali-based shop Pure Vision handled the Challenger customization. Aside from the suggestion of blue paint, Schwab let Strope work his magic. He took the car down to the bare metal before building it back up as an impressive restomod.
Because Dodge started downgrading power in the '73 Challengers, Strope swapped in a modern 6.4-liter Hemi crate motor that's rated at 485 horsepower. Several other special touches were added, including tartan interior accents that nod to the famous tartan jacket that is awarded to the tournament's winner. The video above details some of the work.
Something tells us the Lexus UX might get a little more use but a little less love than the Challenger.