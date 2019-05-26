This experimental drone is like a real-life Transformer

It could usher in a future of flying cars

May 26th 2019 at 2:11PM
Transcript: A transforming drone. This flying drone can transform into an RC car. Ben-Gurion University has developed a drone that can change shapes. The Fstar is an experimental drone designed to both fly and drive around obstacles. When it's in drive mode it has a top speed of 5.5 mph. The propellers bend 55 degrees so the car can squeeze into narrow gaps. The creators envision the drone used in agriculture, maintenance, and law enforcement. Future applications could help the development of flying cars.
