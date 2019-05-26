This ATV tackles any terrain on land or sea

Transcript: Off-roading amphibious beast. This ATV is a multi-purpose all-terrain vehicle for the outdoor enthusiast. Tinger Armor combines 5 vehicles into a single ATV. It's a snowmobile, tractor, quad bike, swamp buggy, and watercraft. The Tinger Armor has a max speed of 22 mph and a carrying capacity of 1,100 lbs. The max towing capacity is 1,543 lbs. It uses a 57 horsepower 3-cylinder engine. Track treads can be placed over the tires for improved off-roading. The front-mounted electric winch can help the Armor tackle uphill operations. The Armor seats 6 in its road configuration and 4 passengers when on the water. The Tinger Armor W8 starts at $27,372.
We Obsessively Cover The Auto Industry©2019 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.
Hi! We notice you're using an ad blocker. Please consider whitelisting Autoblog.
We get it. Ads can be annoying. But ads are also how we keep the garage doors open and the lights on here at Autoblog - and keep our stories free for you and for everyone. And free is good, right? If you'd be so kind as to whitelist our site, we promise to keep bringing you great content. Thanks for that. And thanks for reading Autoblog.
Here's how to disable adblocking on our site.
- Click on the icon for your Adblocker in your browser. A drop down menu will appear.
- Select the option to run ads for autoblog.com, by clicking either "turn off for this site", "don't run on pages on this domain", "whitelist this site" or similar. The exact text will differ depending on the actual application you have running.
- Refresh the Autoblog page you were viewing. Done!
Hey again!
You still haven't turned off your adblocker or whitelisted our site. It only takes a few seconds.