2020 Chevrolet Silverado expands 6.2-liter V8 availability to cheaper trims

It's going to be easier and cheaper to get the 6.2-liter V8 in the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado than it was last year. Chevy just announced expanded availability of the top-of-the-line V8 to three new trim levels. Previously, it was only available as an option on the LTZ and High Country, which lean heavily into the luxury truck world. Now you can tick the 6.2-liter box on the RST, Custom Trail Boss and LT Trail Boss.
It's frankly somewhat surprising that Chevy didn't offer its most powerful V8 on the off-road Trail Boss models already, but that's only a one-year oversight now. The cheapest truck you could buy with the 6.2-liter V8 in 2019 (4WD Double Cab LTZ) had a base price of $50,390. Chevy didn't announce full pricing for the 2020 model year with this update, but it did say the Custom Trail Boss will start at $43,865. That's a pretty large dip in price to snag that awesome V8, and we like the move.
This expanded availability means five of the eight trims can be had with the 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque that the 6.2-liter puts out. It's exclusively paired with GM's 10-speed automatic transmission and also offers the best towing of all the other Silverados. Chevy says the Silverado maxes out at 13,400 pounds with this engine when equipped with the RST trim. That's a significant amount more than the 2019 model year's max towing of 12,200 pounds.
Additionally, Chevy is making the 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder available on the Custom trim. The 10-speed automatic transmission is branching out and will be paired with the 5.3-liter V8 on the LT Trail Boss and High Country trims for 2020, as well.
Other changes for 2020 include the addition of towing technologies from the Silverado HD. The coolest feature there is the "invisible trailer" camera that allows you to "see" directly behind what you're towing. Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist will also be available as an option for LT, LTZ and High Country trims. We gave you the low-down on the Silverado's diesel for 2020 before, but it's worth noting the oil-burner is still confirmed for sale this year. Chevy didn't say when exactly the 2020 model year trucks would be hitting dealers yet.
