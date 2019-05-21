This new police robot could make traffic stops safer for everyone

Transcript: Police robot for traffic stops. Engineer Reuben Brewer and SRI International developed this police bot. It's meant to act as a buffer between officer and motorist during traffic stops. The project began in Brewer's garage but is now being developed at SRI International. The bot is designed to make it safer for both the officer and the motorist. An officer positions their vehicle behind a driver. And the robot extends out to the driver side window of the motorist. Once the robot is at eye level with the driver it deploys a "spike arm" in front of the rear tires. In case the driver tries to run. The robot is a prototype and still in development.