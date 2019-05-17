This intelligent speed bump rewards good driving

Transcript: A speed bump that rewards good driving. This speed bump hardens or softens depending on your driving. The intelligent speed bump was created by Badennova. When vehicles don't slow down the speed bump hardens, but under slow speeds, the speed bump will soften for an easier ride. According to business insider, the bumps are filled with a "non-newtonian liquid." Similar to a cornstarch and water mixture. Do you need this "smart" speed bump in your neighborhood?
