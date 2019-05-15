Official

2020 Audi A4 revealed with new face, interior

More aggressive, more touchscreen

May 15th 2019 at 10:20AM
The Audi lineup is nearing its complete redesign with the newly unveiled 2020 Audi A4. The company revealed the updated luxury sedan and wagon in all its forms including regular A4, A4 Allroad and S4. The biggest changes are cosmetic, but there are some technological updates, too.

The obvious changes are on the exterior. The front fascia is more aggressive with a version of the corporate hexagonal grille. The headlights are more angular on the grille side, and they receive aggressive LED daytime running lights that look like angry eyebrows. Along the flanks there are more exaggerated creases over the wheel arches, another cue borrowed from larger Audis. The new taillights' stylish LED elements reflect the front design.

The interior is mostly unchanged from the previous model, but it does get a new infotainment system. The old Audi interface with a big rotary knob is gone in favor of a touchscreen. The screen does feature audible feedback. It also appears to have a similar layout to the dual-screen system in larger Audis.

Under the hood, there will be six turbocharged engines available globally including both gas and diesel options. Three transmissions will be offered worldwide, too, including a six-speed manual, seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and an eight-speed conventional automatic. One of the engines is an interesting 3.0-liter V6 diesel for the S4 TDI. It makes 341 horsepower, 516 pound-feet of torque and does so with an electrically-driven supercharger. This is made possible with a 48-volt electrical system that also operates a belt-driven starter/alternator that makes it a mild-hybrid.

Audi hasn't said what powertrains will be available in the U.S., but we expect none of the diesels will be offered. Likely the regular A4 will continue to use a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four with similar power to the current model (188 to 248 horsepower), while the S4 will likely continue to use a version of its turbocharged 3.0-liter gas-powered V6 with at least 349 horsepower. And since Audi already discontinued the manual transmission for the current A4, the U.S. will probably only get the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission in the A4 and the eight-speed automatic in the S4.

The new A4 will be available for ordering in Europe next month with deliveries coming this fall. U.S. availability and pricing have yet to be announced, but it will probably be on sale later this year. Pricing will likely be similar to the current model at just over $40,000.
