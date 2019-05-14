This lifesaving buoy can swim toward you at 17 mph

It can even carry you to safety

May 14th 2019 at 7:30PM
Transcript: Lifesaver ring buoy gets an upgrade. U Safe by Noras Performance is an electrically propelled buoy. It has built-in navigation and guidance systems so it can get to someone in need quickly. U Safe is controlled with a remote. It has a range of 3 miles and a top speed of 17 mph. The carrying capacity is 441 lbs.
