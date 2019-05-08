CarCaddy could make moving dead vehicles a lot easier

This device can move a 50,000 pound truck

May 8th 2019 at 5:30PM
Transcript: No power to move? No problem. The CarCaddy makes maneuvering parked vehicles a breeze. It's all-electric and can move vehicles that weigh up to 20,000 lbs. CarCaddy heavy duty can move cars and trucks that weigh up to 50,000 lbs. An adjustable push pad is gently placed on the bumper. It gains traction by tilting forward then backward to raise the vehicle. CarCaddy has a top speed of 3 mph in both forward and reverse. It's powered by a 36-volt three-battery system.
