2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe teased, reveal is in June

From the moment BMW showed an 8 Series Gran Coupe concept, we knew it would inevitably lead to a production car, we just didn't know exactly when. Now we do, thanks to a teaser provided by the company that announces it will be revealed between June 25 and 27 of this year at the BMW Welt (World) event in Munich.
The teaser image itself doesn't reveal much, hiding most of the car except the roofline. Naturally it's a four-door sedan, and it is long and low, which is certainly in keeping with the look of the coupe. Using past spy shots as reference, the front fascia and hood also appear nearly identical to the coupe. Of course the proportions will be different, but the car should still be handsome, if not quite as striking as the two-door car.
BMW also announced that production models will go on sale this September. It will almost certainly offer the same turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 as the M850i, which makes 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. That model also comes with all-wheel drive and an eight -speed automatic, both of which will probably be featured on the 8 Series Gran Coupe. If BMW adds less powerful engine options on the coupe, expect them to also show up in the Gran Coupe. As is the case with other Gran Coupe models, the 8 Series Gran Coupe will probably be priced ever so slightly lower than the $112,895 base price of the two-door car.
