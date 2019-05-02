Mazda recalls 2016-2018 Mazda3s for faulty windshield wipers

As the waves of rain showers continue to roll across the United States, Mazda has issued a recall related to a car's most important springtime feature: windshield wipers. Due to a faulty relay, the wipers on some 2016-2018 Mazda Mazda3s might stop functioning. The recall potentially affects 187,798 cars.
According to NHTSA recall No. 19V272000, some 2016-2018 Mazda3s might have a malfunctioning windshield wiper relay within the front body control module that causes the wipers to become inoperable. As a resolution, Mazda will replace the old modules with new ones that have an "improved wiper relay design." This can be done at Mazda dealerships for free.
This is not the first time the 2016 Mazda3 has been in the news for a recall. Although previous faults have been on smaller scales, the model previously had issues with a fuel shutoff valve causing a fuel leak, a deformed fuel tank causing a fuel leak, an improper weld on the fuel tank recirculation pipe causing a leak, and corroded parking brake actuators.
Mazda has set June 3, 2019, as the expected recall start date, and owners may call Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500 to check on the status. The Mazda recall reference number is 3219D.
