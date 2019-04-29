These turn signals for your bicycle cost less than $35 right now on Amazon

Transcript: Cycl wing lights produce a bright flashing light when activated. They attach to any bike and are easy to install. They're held in place using a metal universal mounter and they can be turned on or off without moving your hands from the handlebars. They'll turn off automatically after 45 seconds. Wing lights use 2 x cr2032 batteries providing riders with up to six months of daily use. Currently $34.29 on Amazon.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.