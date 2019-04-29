C8 Chevy Corvette does a parade lap at National Corvette Museum

The National Corvette Museum held its annual bash over the weekend, the event strafed by a mid-engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette prototype. The coupe still wears a suit of camouflage and fake body panels, warping its true form and creating perhaps the ungainliest rear spoiler ever seen. Even so, the high-res images at the MidEngine Corvette Forum show some details that intrigue us for the reveal. The rear quarter lights look shaped like arrowheads, their V-angled bases cutting into the B-pillars. We're going to guess there's either prototype bracing or production louvers over the engine bay. And there are two rear-facing cameras — one at the top of the engine cover, another above the license plate. Curious.
Chevrolet also revealed the new logo for the C8, another evolution in the car's heraldry.
The traditional elements remain — checkered flag on the left, Bowtie logo and fleur-de-lis on the right. The big change is that the two arms have been pushed together, instead of connecting only at their bases. As has been the case, they logos will be available in either a carbon flash finish or a bright chrome finish.
Chevrolet's also holding a raffle for the C8. The prize is a next-gen 'Vette with VIN 25, celebrating the 25-year history of the National Corvette Museum. Tickets are $25.00, the drawing to be held on August 31. You can buy a ticket online, and you don't need to be a resident of Kentucky, where the NCM is located, but the rules stipulate that you must "be physically located in Kentucky at the time of purchase." Even more curious.
Answers will come soon. The reveal is just 80 days away, on July 18.
